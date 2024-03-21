Child among two killed in boiler explosion in Pabna

Two people including a five-year-old child were killed in a boiler explosion at a rice mill in Kashipur village in Pabna's Faridpur upazila this morning.

The deceased are Md Jahangir Alom, 37, owner of the rice mill and Tarek Hossain, 5, son of the rice mill worker.

Md Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Faridpur Police Station, said the incident took place when Jahangir was boiling rice in the mill around 11:00am.

Jahangir died on the spot when the boiler exploded, the OC said, adding that Tarek and his mother, who were present at the mill at that time, sustained injuries.

Jahangir and Tarek were declared dead when they were taken to Faridpur Upazila Health Complex, he said.

The boiler might have exploded due to overheat, the official added.