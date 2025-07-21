Chief justice expresses sorrow in Uttara crash tragedy

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today expressed profound grief over the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka, which resulted in multiple casualties, including students.

The chief justice prayed for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.

"This incident has caused irreparable loss, not only to the Bangladesh Air Force but also to the innocent students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College," Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed said.

"It is a moment of deep sorrow for the entire nation."

The chief justice directed the registrar general of the Supreme Court, along with other senior officials, to visit the injured undergoing treatment at the burn unit and ensure necessary support and assistance, said a Supreme Court press release.