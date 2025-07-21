Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Mon Jul 21, 2025 07:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 08:10 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Chief justice expresses sorrow in Uttara crash tragedy

Mon Jul 21, 2025 07:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 08:10 PM
Star Online Report
Mon Jul 21, 2025 07:53 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 08:10 PM

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today expressed profound grief over the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka, which resulted in multiple casualties, including students.

The chief justice prayed for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This incident has caused irreparable loss, not only to the Bangladesh Air Force but also to the innocent students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College," Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed said.

"It is a moment of deep sorrow for the entire nation."

The chief justice directed the registrar general of the Supreme Court, along with other senior officials, to visit the injured undergoing treatment at the burn unit and ensure necessary support and assistance, said a Supreme Court press release.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

মাইলস্টোন কলেজে বিমান বিধ্বস্ত: নিহত বেড়ে ২৭

আজ সকালে রাজধানীর ন্যাশনাল ইনস্টিটিউট অফ বার্ন অ্যান্ড প্লাস্টিক সার্জারিতে আয়োজিত এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে স্বাস্থ্য ও পরিবার কল্যাণ মন্ত্রণালয়ের প্রধান উপদেষ্টার বিশেষ সহকারী অধ্যাপক ডা. মো. সাইদুর...

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

মঙ্গলবারের এইচএসসি-সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিতের সিদ্ধান্ত: তথ্য উপদেষ্টা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে