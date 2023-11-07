Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 04:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 04:17 PM

Accidents & Fires

UP chairman dies after being hit by train in Jashore

Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 04:13 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 04:17 PM
Shahjahan Ali Moral. Photo: Collected

The chairman of Gadkhali union parishad was died after being hit by a train in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore this morning.

The deceased, Shahjahan Ali Moral, 60, was also president of the same union unit of Awami League.

Jhikargacha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Suman Bhakta confirmed the death.

The accident happened when Shahjahan was going towards the local market after a morning walk around 8:00am, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting Sheikh Anarul Islam, a member of Gadkhali union.

The train hit him while he was crossing the rail line on way to the market and he died on the spot, Anarul Islam told our correspondent.

The member added that locals informed police when they saw the chairman lying on the rail tracks.

However, he could not say which train hit the victim in the morning.

