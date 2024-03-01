Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:06 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:52 AM

Accidents & Fires
Bailey Road Fire

Case to be filed: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said a case would be filed over the fire incident on Bailey Road.

He said this while speaking to reporters on the spot after firefighters rescued 75 people, including 42 in an unconscious state, after the blaze razed through a seven-storey commercial building in the capital.

It would be investigated whether the building authority followed the Rajuk plan and had all the required fire safety measures in place, he added.

At least 44 people were killed in the fire that ripped through the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall last night.

