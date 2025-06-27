Cargo vessel carrying fly ash sinks in Pashur river

A cargo vessel carrying 914 metric tonnes of fly ash, a raw material used for cement production, sank in the Pashur River near Mongla Port early today

It happened at the confluence of the Mongla and Pashur rivers around 6:00am, said officials.

Mohammad Shawkat Sheikh, driver of the sunken cargo MV Mizan-01, said their vessel was anchored in the Pashur channel when another lighter cargo vessel MV Alam Gulshan-02, collided with it, leading to it sinking.

The affected vessel had been loaded in Kolkata's Bhandel area and was en route to Bashundhara terminal in Narayanganj, with a scheduled stoppage at Mongla Port, he said.

The driver also said that the collision caused damage to both the side and bottom of their vessel, resulting in submergence.

All 10 crew members managed to swim ashore and are safe.