Cargo capsize in Khulna: Another body recovered after 8 days

The body of another victim, who had gone missing after a cargo vessel sank in the Rupsha river in Khulna on April 7, was recovered last evening.

Divers from navy and fire service recovered the body of Abul Kalam, a cook of the vessel, from Bagerhat around 6:30pm.

On April 7, a cargo carrying 1,140 metric tons of TSP fertiliser sank in the Rupsha River after colliding with Pillar 73 of the railway bridge, leaving two people, including Kalam, missing.

One of the victims' bodies was recovered the following day.