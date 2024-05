A microbus caught fire on the flyover near Dhaka airport this noon.

Two fire engines are trying to douse the blaze that originated around 12:05pm, said Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

Monayem Billah, warehouse inspector of Kurmitola fire station, said the driver got out of the car before fire engulfed it. There was no passenger in the car, he added.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.