Capsize of trawlers in the Bay: Death toll rises to 6 as another fisher's body washes ashore

Fishing trawlers stationed at a ghat of Bakkhali river, opposite of Fish Landing Staion in Cox's Bazar town. Photo: Mokammel Shuvo

The body of another fisherman washed ashore on Cox's Bazar beach early this morning, bringing the death toll to six over the past three days after six fishing trawlers lost control and drifted away in the Bay of Bengal.

The body was found around 6:00am at the West Kutubdia Para point of the beach, said Osman Gani, a lifeguard with Sea Safe Life Guard.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, according to Masudur Rahman, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station.

Three bodies were found on Saturday -- two from Inani Beach in Ukhiya and one from Samitypara Beach in Sadar upazila. On Friday, two fishermen's bodies were found at Kolatoli and Pachar Dwip.

Delwar Hossain, secretary of the Cox's Bazar Fishing Trawlers Owner Association, said that the casualties occurred when six fishing trawlers from outside Cox's Bazar lost control and drifted away.

The number of fishermen still missing remains unknown.