Capsize in Paturia: Sunken ferry Rajanigandha brought to shore after 7 days

Rajanigandha, the ferry that sank in the Padma river near Manikganj's Paturia a week ago, was brought to shore last night.

The ferry was anchored in the Solar Power Panel Project area near Paturia Terminal at 10:45pm, said Lieutenant Shah Poran Emon, the head of the Navy's diving team that conducted the rescue operations.

He said the rescue operations were hampered due to heavy current in the river, fog and the cold weather.

Apart from the ferry, two trucks that sank in the river with the ferry on January 17 were also recovered last night.

The sunken ferry and all the goods-laden vehicles were rescued and the body of the missing second engine master of the ferry have already been recovered. There is nothing left to salvage, he said.

Lieutenant Shah Poran said after the capsize, the ferry overturned and got stuck in the silt at the bottom of the river due to the strong current. "That's why the weight of the 240-tonne ferry exceeded 300 tonnes. As a result, the ferry could not be pulled up by the rescue ships Hamza and Rustom," the navy official said.

Hamza and Rustom have the capacity to lift objects weighing maximum 80 to 90 tonnes, he said.

Therefore, rescue ship "Prottoy" was brought to the scene. Then the process of rescuing the ferry began by placing air lifting bags inside the sunken ferry. But it failed due to the cracks on the bottom of the ferry, he said.

He further said later the search vessel "Jhenai-1" was brought to the spot from Narayanganj, through which, it was easy to determine the exact location of the ferry under the river.

The utility ferry, Rajanigandha, left the Daulatdia terminal of Rajbari for Paturia around 12:00am on January 17. There were eight goods-laden trucks and a lorry on the ferry. The ferry got stuck in the Padma near terminal 5 of Paturia around 1:30am due to the dense fog.

When the ferry sank around 8:30am, 20 of the 21 people including ferry crew, drivers and helpers of the vehicles on the ferry were able to swim ashore, but Humayun Kabir, the second engine master of the ferry, remained missing.

The rescue team members of the fire service recovered his floating body from the Padma River in Bahadurpur area of Harirampur upazila, about 12 kilometres downstream of the accident site, said Shah Md. Khaled Newaz, deputy general manager (Commerce) of Aricha Regional Office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).