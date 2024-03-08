Bus-truck collision kills child in Sylhet

A six-year-old boy was killed and 10 other injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway in Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila today.

The deceased is Porosh Miah, son of Rasel Ahmed of Mymensingh's Gouripur upazila, our Sylhet correspondent reports quoting police.

The deceased and all the injured people were bus passengers. Of the injured, one is in critical condition, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintiapur Police Station.

OC Tajul said a Jaflong-bound bus carrying tourists collided with a stone-laden truck from the opposite direction as the truck driver suddenly changed his lane in Umanpur area around 1:00pm.

The child died on the spot and his body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said the OC.

The injured were taken to different hospitals," the police official said.

Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee.