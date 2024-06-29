Bus-truck collision kills 1, injures 10 in Mymensingh

One died and 10 others were injured when a bus hit a sand-laden truck on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Mymensingh's Bhaluka upazila this morning.

The driver of the bus Swapon Hossain, 55, from Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila, died on the spot, reports our local correspondent.

Md Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhoraduba Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred around 6:00am when the Dhaka-bound 'ENA Paribahan' bus collided with the sand-laden truck in the Dhalibari area.

The injured passengers were rescued and taken to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, said the OC.

Police seized both vehicles. The truck driver managed to flee, he added.