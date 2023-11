Miscreants early today set a parked passenger bus on fire in Bhavaniganj area of ​​Natore town.

Locals said, around 3:00am today, some unidentified men came in motorcycles and set the bus -- Mukti Sona -- on fire pouring petrol.

Police and fire service brought the fire under control.

Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station, said police are on the lookout for the miscreants.