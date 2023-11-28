Bus set on fire in Ctg’s Halishahar

Miscreants torched a bus in Chattogram city's Halishahar area tonight.

The bus was set on fire in the Shantibag area of Halishahar around 10:30pm, Deputy Commissioner (west) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Nihad Adnan Taiyan told The Daily Star.

Two seats were burnt in the fire, he added.

Following the fire, the driver got frightened and drove the bus at full speed to avert the blaze.

"On information police and fire service rushed to the spot and identified the bus. Police are on the spot and investigating the incident," he said.

Local Chhatra League and Jubo League activists later brought out a procession protesting the incident.