Bus-lorry collision kills 2 in Narsingdi; 4 injured

Two persons were killed and 4 injured in a collision between a bus and a lorry in Palash upazila of Narsingdi early today.

According to police and locals, a Dhaka-bound passenger bus of Ena Paribahan collided head-on with a lorry around 4:00am, killing both the drivers on the spot.

Police said one of the deceased is Shahid Mia, 41, the driver of the bus. The identity of the lorry driver couldn't be known immediately.

Photo: Collected

"On information, we rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to different local hospitals including Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. However, their identities could not be ascertained," Papon Chandra Dey, sub-inspector of Palash Police Station.

Following the accident, there was a long traffic jam on both sides of the road from dawn to around 7:30am, said Md Jasim Uddin, investigation officer of Palash Police Station. Traffic movement was brought back to normal by removing the vehicles from the road, he added.

The vehicles have been seized and the the bodies have been sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital's morgue for autopsy, the SI said.