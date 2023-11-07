Bus hitting rickshaw, pedestrians in Dhaka: Another injured dies

Another person, who was injured when a bus hit a rickshaw and some pedestrians in Dhaka's Moghbazar Wireless gate area yesterday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahjalal Montu, 60, a packaging trader.

He breathed his last around 6:00am while being treated at the hospital, inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost said.

With him, two people have so far died after being injured in the accident.

Yesterday, Aynal Hawlader, 40, the rickshaw passenger, died after four others including his wife were injured when the driver of the Manzil Paribahan bus, which was heading towards Mouchak, lost control of the vehicle and hit the rickshaw and pedestrians before hitting a road divider.