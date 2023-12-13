Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:36 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:38 PM

Bus-excavator collision kills 1 in Laksham

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:36 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:38 PM
Photo: Collected

A bus of Econo paribahan collided with an excavator on Krishnopur at on the Cumilla-Noakhali highway at 7:00pm today.

The bus was heading towards Cumilla. It ploughed into the excavator leaving one person dead on the spot and injuring at least 12 passengers, said Shahabuddin Khan, officer-in-charge of Laksham police station.

All the victims of the incident were passengers of the bus.

The deceased has been identified as Zobaer Alam Shifat, 20, of Noakhali's Sonaimuri.

Injured were taken to local hospitals, he added.

push notification