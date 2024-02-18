Bus driver, supervisor arrested over fatal Mymensingh crash

Police early yesterday arrested the driver and helper of a bus from Sherpur's Jhenaigati upazila in connection with a road accident in Mymensingh Sadar upazila on Friday morning that claimed the lives of seven people.

The arrestees were identified as Sirajul Islam, 45, driver of Adil Sarker Paribahan bus and its supervisor Jafor Miya Jony, 42, of Sherpur town.

Basir Ahmed Badal, officer-in-charge of Jhenaigati Police Station, said a team of police conducted a drive in the district and arrested the duo from the Bandhabhatpara area of the upazila's Sadar union around 12:00am.

Later in the morning, the arrestees were handed over to Kotwali Model Police Station in Mymensingh.

They were interrogated at the police station, following which, they were produced before a Mymensingh court that sent them to jail, said Md Anwar

Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kotwali Model Police Station.

The driver could not show his license, the OC added.

The police however could not immediately verify whether the bus had valid registration and fitness certificates

The OC said the matter was under investigation.

Seven people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run autorickshaw on the Mymensingh-Sherpur Highway in the Alalpur area of Mymensingh Sadar upazila around 11:00am.

The victims included a family of three -- a couple and their eight-year-old son -- who were on their way to a relative's funeral.

Police had initially seized the bus, but its driver and supervisor fled the scene.