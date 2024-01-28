Bus catches fire in Dhaka's Shahbagh

An abandoned bus caught fire in the capital's Shahbagh area around 11:30pm last night.

On information, a fire engine unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 11:45pm, said Toriqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station.

"The bus was abandoned in front of the police station," Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Neelkamal told The Daily Star.

"It is not yet known how the fire started, or if anyone set it on fire," they added.

No casualities were reported in the fire.