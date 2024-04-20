Bus breaks thru 3rd terminal boundary wall, kills engineer

An engineer at CAAB was killed yesterday when a bus ran him over after crashing through the boundary wall of the third terminal at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The deceased is Muhammad Muidul Islam Siddiqui, 40, a senior sub-assistant engineer at the Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB).

Masud Rana, his brother-in-law, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Yasir Arafat Khan, chief of the Airport Police Station, said the accident occurred around 10:00am when a Raida Paribahan bus lost control and crashed through the boundary wall around the third terminal and rammed into the motorcycle of Maidul as he was heading to work.

Critically injured, he was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The bus driver and helper fled, but the vehicle has been seized. The process of filing a case over the incident is under process, he added.