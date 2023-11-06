Bus accident kills one in Moghbazar Wireless gate area

A man was killed and at least two others injured after a bus hit a rickshaw and some pedestrians in Dhaka's Moghbazar Wireless gate area this evening.

The unidentified deceased, aged around 35, was a rickshaw passenger, said Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station.

The accident took place around 5:15pm.

Saidul Haque, a sub-inspector of Ramna Police Station said the driver of the Manzil Paribahan bus, which was heading towards Mouchak, lost control of the vehicle and hit a rickshaw and pedestrians before colliding with a road divider.

One person died on the spot, the SI said adding that several others were injured.

Police seized the bus but its driver fled, he said.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.