Burn institute’s top doctor urges people not to visit hospital ‘unnecessarily’

‘We don't need any blood today. We don't transfuse blood in the first 24 hours. Come to donate blood after 8:00am tomorrow. Help us by lessening the crowds.’

Maruf Orpio, associate professor and head of the Department of Plastic Surgery and Burn at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, urged people to not come to the hospital unless strictly necessary.

A Bangladesh Air Force F7 BGI aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka around 1:30pm killing at least 19 so far and injuring 160 others.

The injured were taken to different hospitals, including the burn institute.

"The more you come, the more the risk of infection," he said on Facebook.

"We don't need any blood today. Please don't create confusion with wrong information," he said.

"We don't transfuse blood in the first 24 hours. Come to donate blood after 8:00am tomorrow. Help us by lessening the crowds."