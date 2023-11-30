Building Collapse: 3 Bangladeshi workers die in Malaysia

Three Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed after an under-construction building collapsed in Malaysia's Penang state on Tuesday, said the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The victims are Mokaddes Ali of Bogura's Shibganj, Saiful Islam of Cumilla's Debidwar and Ahad Ali of Pabna's Chatmohar, according to the press release from the high commission.

The deceased's bodies have been kept at Penang General Hospital.

The mission said it was working to send the bodies home and realise compensation from the victims' employers.

A beam measuring about 12m long and weighing about 14 tonnes had fallen and knocked down 14 other beams in the incident, said Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad, Penang deputy police chief.

There were 18 workers assigned to the site, but nine of them had gone out for prayers at the time of the incident.

"So far, we have identified the three deceased. Two died at the scene and another at the hospital. We believe there are four more victims still trapped under the collapsed structure," he said, adding that all workers are Bangladeshis.

Two injured workers were rescued from the spot and they were undergoing treatment at Penang General Hospital, the mission said, adding that the incident happened around 9:45pm (local time) on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was underway and details of the incident would be revealed when the operation ends.

Malaysia's English daily The Star yesterday reported rescuers were still searching for four missing workers believed to be pinned under the rubble.