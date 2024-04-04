'BRT worker' killed after being hit by covered van in Gazipur

A construction worker of "Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)" was killed after a covered van ran him over on Dhaka Mymensingh highway in Gazipur early today.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately but the victim was wearing a uniform of BRT project.

The incident took place at Joydebpur intersection around 12:30am today, Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Basan Police Station told our Gazipur correspondent.

The driver of the covered van has been detained, he said adding that the vehicle has been seized as well.

Witnesses the man died on the spot when the covered van hit him while crossing the road.

Shafiul Alam, Gazipur city unit president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, said, "When I was going home through the intersection, I saw a worker of the BRT project lying on the road. I learned from people that the worker died on the spot after he was hit by a vehicle."

Meanwhile, a group of workers started a demonstration on the highway protesting the death.

The protest was going on till filing of this report around 1:00am.

Police are on the spot to recover the body, reports our correspondent.