Bridge collapse kills nine of a wedding party

The journey to a wedding party ended in tragedy yesterday after the microbus carrying the bridal party plunged into a canal after an iron-made bridge collapsed, killing at least nine.

Three others were still missing at the time of going to print, according to the victims' family members.

The deceased are: Farida Begum, 55, her daughter-in-law Raiti, 30; Raiti's mother Rumi Begum, 40; their relative Munni Begum, 40; Munni's two daughters Tasfia, 11, and Tahiya, 7; their relatives Fatema Begum, 40; Zakia Begum, 30, and her daughter Hridi, 5, the police said.

Four others were rescued alive from the spot, said police and firefighters.

Survivors said they were en route to the wedding to be held at the bridge groom's residence in Gurdal village under Amtali upazila in a microbus from the bride's residence at Shibchar upazila.

Around 2:30 pm, the bus was crossing a bridge over a canal in the Haldia Bazar area.

"When our vehicle came to the middle of the bridge, it collapsed," said Mahbub Khan, one of the survivors.

The microbus fell into the water.

"The canal was filled with water hyacinth. I became senseless. Later, I found myself in a hospital bed when I regained my sense," he told The Daily Star.

On information, firefighters and police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals, said Saiful Islam Sohel, a local union parishad member.

However, rescue operations were delayed due to heavy rain, said firefighters.

So far, nine bodies have been retrieved and four were rescued alive, said Noor Hossain, station manager of Amtali Fire Service and Civil Defence station.

The rescue operation was suspended in the evening and will resume today, he said.

Neither the bride nor the bridegroom was in the microbus.

The bridge was constructed by the Local Government Engineering Department in 2008, said Asaduzzanan Mintu Mallick, Haldia union parishad chairman.

The bridge, which was in a dilapidated condition, was not repaired, he said.

Abdullah Al Mamun, engineer of LGED's Amtali upazila office, could not reached for comment despite repeated attempts.