Boy drowns in Tangon river in Dinajpur

Change of water depth due to illegal sand mining caused the incident, say locals

Change of water depth due to illegal sand mining caused the incident, say locals

A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Tangon river in Dinajpur's Bochaganj upazila today.

The deceased was Tamim, son of Abdul Latif of Bara Sultanpur village in the same upazila, said Hasan Jahid Sarker, officer-in-charge of Bochaganj Police Station.

The OC also said Tamim, along with his two cousins, had gone to visit the Kadamtali area this morning.

At one stage, the three children got into the river to take a bath. Due to an abrupt change in water depth caused by illegal sand extraction, Tamim became trapped and drowned, the OC said quoting locals.

Hearing the screams of the two others, locals rushed to the spot, rescued him, and took him to Bochaganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctor declared him dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with the police station in this connection, the OC added.