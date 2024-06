A boy drowned while he was swimming in the Old Brahmaputra river in Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila yesterday morning.

The victim is Masum Billah, 12, son of Saidul Islam. Quoting locals, Md Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of Gafargaon Police Station, said Masum Billah, a student at a local madrasa, along with five other boys went to swim in the river in Char Bhatipara.

Masum suddenly drowned in the river. His body was recovered around noon.