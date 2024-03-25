Boy dies falling from tractor in Tentulia

A boy died today after falling from a tractor in Dakkhin Kashimganj village of Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila.

The victim is Shuvo,12, son of Abdus Sattar, of Pathanpara village under the same upazila, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Police Station Sujoy Kumar Roy said a group of boys aged 10-12 years were going to Mahanada river in Pathanpara village on a tractor's trolley to take a bath around 1:30pm.

When the vehicle was crossing a portion of the mud road, Shuvo fell off the tractor and was seriously injured.

Locals brought him to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor declared him dead.