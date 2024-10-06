Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Sun Oct 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 02:27 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Boy dies as auto-rickshaw hits him

Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Sun Oct 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 02:27 AM

A six-year-old was killed after a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit him in Patuakhali yesterday.

The accident occurred around 9:30am on ​​Patuakhali-Kuakata road in Pakhimara area. said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Labbir, 6, son of Zakaria Zahid, a local journalist and a resident of Navinpur village in Kalapara, died on the way to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, said Kalapara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Mostafizur Rahman.

During the accident, Labbir and his younger brother Lihan were with their grandmother, Jamila Khatun, who was going for a morning walk.

Legal action will be taken following the accident.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ধোবাউড়া-হালুয়াঘাটে বন্যায় পানিবন্দী ৬০ হাজার পরিবার, উদ্ধারে সেনাবাহিনী

নেতাই নদীর বাঁধের বিভিন্ন স্থানে ভাঙন দেখা দেওয়ায় ময়মনসিংহের ধোবাউড়ায় বন্যা পরিস্থিতির অবনতি দেখা দিয়েছে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী নারায়ণ চন্দ্র চন্দ আটক

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে