Boy dies as auto-rickshaw hits him

A six-year-old was killed after a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit him in Patuakhali yesterday.

The accident occurred around 9:30am on ​​Patuakhali-Kuakata road in Pakhimara area. said police.

Labbir, 6, son of Zakaria Zahid, a local journalist and a resident of Navinpur village in Kalapara, died on the way to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, said Kalapara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Mostafizur Rahman.

During the accident, Labbir and his younger brother Lihan were with their grandmother, Jamila Khatun, who was going for a morning walk.

Legal action will be taken following the accident.