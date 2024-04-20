Both road crashes, deaths saw huge rise during this year’s Eid rush

Says Jatri Kalyan Samity

At least 407 people were killed and 1,398 injured in 399 road accidents in 15 days -- from April 4 to 18 -- during the Eid rush this year, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity said today.

The organisation said the number of accidents and deaths saw 31.25 percent and 24.08 percent rise this year compared to the correspondent period last year.

At least 2,028 people were killed in 304 road crashes in same time last year.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, revealed the information at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity today.

The organisation compiled the data following media reports.