Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:31 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 01:11 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Body of second CU student recovered in Cox’s Bazar, another still missing

Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:31 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 01:11 PM
Our Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:31 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 01:11 PM
Asif Ahmed

The body of another Chittagong University (CU) student, who went missing while bathing in the sea at Himchari Beach in Cox's Bazar has been recovered.

The deceased was identified as Asif Ahmed, son of Rafiqul Islam from Bogura Sadar upazila. He was a first-year student (2023–24 session) in the Development Studies department at CU.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Yesterday, the body of one of his friend KM Sadman Rahman Shabab were recovered while another friend Aritra Hasan is still missing.

Osman Gani, supervisor of Sea Safe Lifeguard, said Asif's body was found around 9:30am today in the Samitipara area of Cox's Bazar town.

The recovery was also confirmed by Tanharul Islam, deputy director of Cox's Bazar Fire Service Station.

Around 7:30am yesterday, five CU students had gone swimming near the Himchari Museum and adjacent football field. The three friends were swept away by strong currents.

Shabab's body was recovered shortly after the incident. He was a resident of Pallabi South in Mirpur, Dhaka, and a student of the same department.

The search continues for Aritra, son of Aminul Islam from South Sansania in Bogura Sadar upazila.

The fire service, coast guard, and police are continuing joint rescue operations.

However, efforts have been hampered by rough seas and adverse weather conditions, officials said.

Related topic:
Cox's BazarCU student drowns at Himchari Beach
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

places to visit in cox's bazar

Planning a Cox’s Bazar trip? Here are places you must visit

1y ago
chattogram's dohazari to cox's bazar rail line

An exciting time for Cox’s Bazar

1y ago
Cable car in Cox’s Bazar: Revolutionary or a risky ride?

Cable car in Cox’s Bazar: Revolutionary or a risky ride?

1m ago
travel within Bangladesh on a budget

Planning to travel within Bangladesh on a budget? This is what we suggest

1y ago
Bringing street children out of despair through skateboarding

Bringing street children out of despair through skateboarding

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা নিজেই গুলির নির্দেশ দেন, অনুসন্ধান বিবিসির

অডিওটির বিষয়ে অবগত একটি সূত্র বিবিসিকে জানিয়েছে, গত বছরের ১৮ জুলাই যখন এই ফোনালাপটি হয়, তখন শেখ হাসিনা ঢাকার গণভবনে তার বাসভবনে ছিলেন। ওই ফোনালাপের পরের দিনগুলোতে ঢাকায় সেনাবাহিনী ব্যবহার করে এমন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র দ্বিতীয় দফা শুল্ক বৈঠক শুরু আজ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে