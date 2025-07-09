Body of second CU student recovered in Cox’s Bazar, another still missing

The body of another Chittagong University (CU) student, who went missing while bathing in the sea at Himchari Beach in Cox's Bazar has been recovered.

The deceased was identified as Asif Ahmed, son of Rafiqul Islam from Bogura Sadar upazila. He was a first-year student (2023–24 session) in the Development Studies department at CU.

Yesterday, the body of one of his friend KM Sadman Rahman Shabab were recovered while another friend Aritra Hasan is still missing.

Osman Gani, supervisor of Sea Safe Lifeguard, said Asif's body was found around 9:30am today in the Samitipara area of Cox's Bazar town.

The recovery was also confirmed by Tanharul Islam, deputy director of Cox's Bazar Fire Service Station.

Around 7:30am yesterday, five CU students had gone swimming near the Himchari Museum and adjacent football field. The three friends were swept away by strong currents.

Shabab's body was recovered shortly after the incident. He was a resident of Pallabi South in Mirpur, Dhaka, and a student of the same department.

The search continues for Aritra, son of Aminul Islam from South Sansania in Bogura Sadar upazila.

The fire service, coast guard, and police are continuing joint rescue operations.

However, efforts have been hampered by rough seas and adverse weather conditions, officials said.