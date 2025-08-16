Body recovered from canal in Ctg

Police recovered the body of a construction worker from a canal in Kazirhat under the jurisdiction of Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram yesterday afternoon.

The victim, Mohammad Harun, 30, was an assistant excavator operator, police said.

Quoting witnesses, police said the accident happened late Thursday night when an excavator plunged into the drain while digging the canal.

Both the operator and Harun fell into the canal, but the operator managed to get out.

"The army is constructing a drain near Kazirhat Bazar. The driver accidentally drove the excavator into a pit dug for the drain," said Chandgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zahidul Kabir.

As the incident happened late at night, no one noticed it immediately. Harun's body was recovered yesterday afternoon after locals spotted it and informed police, the OC added.