Our Correspondent, Bagerhat
Sun Jul 20, 2025 05:32 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 05:37 PM

Body of newborn recovered from pond in Bagerhat’s Mongla

Police recovered the body of an unidentified newborn from a pond in the Chattar Lane area of Mongla in Bagerhat this morning.

The body was found around 11:00am in a pond owned by a local resident, Maruf Billah, said police.

Md Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mongla Police Station, said, "Acting on a tip-off received through the national emergency helpline 999, we recovered the newborn's body from the pond. It is being sent to the 250-bed Bagerhat District Hospital for a post-mortem examination."

He added, "It is suspected that the baby was abandoned in the pond shortly after birth"

The identity of the individual responsible remains unknown, he said, adding, "If no one comes forward to file a case, police will initiate one themselves."

