Body of missing schoolboy recovered from Padma

He drowned while bathing; bodies of his father and uncle were recovered yesterday

The body of a 10th grader was recovered from the Padma in Munshiganj's Tongibari upazila this morning, a day after he drowned while bathing in the river.

The victim was identified as Ramin Arid, a student at the school section of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara.

Yesterday, the bodies of Riyad Ahmed Raju, 45, additional chief engineer of Bangladesh Railway, and Mohammad Jewel, 40, a Prime Bank official, were recovered from the same river. Ramin is the son of Raju.

"Ramin's body was found around 9:30am, about 100 yards away from the accident site," said Tongibari Fire Service team leader Mojibur.

Raju and his brother-in-law Jewel drowned around 8:45pm yesterday while trying to rescue Ramin, who was swept away by strong currents in the river while bathing.

Quoting the victims' relatives, police and fire service officials said the three went to Besnal area of Tongibari from Dhaka's Mohammadpur yesterday to visit their relative Alam Molla.

Around 4:30pm, the three along with others boarded a trawler in Dhankora area to visit the river.

Later, Ramin and several others got off the trawler to bathe in the river.