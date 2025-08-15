Body of missing man recovered from Meghna river after 5 days

Accidents & Fires
A Correspondent, Kishoreganj
Fri Aug 15, 2025 11:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 12:35 AM

Police recovered the body of a man from the Meghna river in Bhairab yesterday afternoon, five days after he went missing from Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj.

The victim, Rakib Mia, 27, was from Koilag village in Bajitpur.

According to the deceased's brother Riaz Mia, Rakib left home on the afternoon of August 10 for Kukrai village in the same upazila but did not return. Despite extensive searches, he could not be found.

A general diary (GD) was filed with Bajitpur Police Station on Thursday.

Md Rasheduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bhairab River Police Station, said locals spotted the body floating in the Meghna river near Tukchanpur area of Bhairab this afternoon and informed police.

Police, accompanied by relatives, recovered the body around 5:00pm. "Initially, we suspect miscreants slit his throat and dumped the body into the river," the OC said.

The body was sent to Kishoreganj Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

