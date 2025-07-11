Body of missing auto-rickshaw driver recovered from Brahmaputra after 21 days

3 lands in jail

The body of an auto-rickshaw driver, who had been missing for 21 days, was recovered from the Brahmaputra river in Narsingdi's Madhabdi area today.

The deceased was Ramzan Mia, 32, of Rainadi village in Nuralapur Union of Narsingdi Sadar upazila. He used to drive a battery-run auto-rickshaw for a living.

Three people were arrested over the murder.

Police suspect that Ramzan was murdered over an extramarital affair, and his body was dumped in the river.

Md Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Madhabdi Police Station, disclosed the matter in a press release.

He said the decomposed body of Ramzan was recovered from the Brahmaputra river near Kabirajpur village under Meherpara Union on July 11.

According to the case statement, Ramzan left home with his auto-rickshaw around 5:30pm on June 21 and never returned home. Failing to trace him, his wife lodged a general diary with the Madhabdi Police Station on June 22. Later, on June 24, police filed an abduction case following a formal complaint.

Based on information obtained through digital surveillance, police arrested the prime accused, Md Kawsar Mia, 35, and Shamim Mia, 38, in Narsingdi town last night, OC Nazrul told The Daily Star.

Based on their confessions, police recovered Ramzan's body -- stuffed inside a sack -- from the Brahmaputra river, he added.

Police also arrested another suspect, Md Sojib, 34, of Nuralapur union, last night.

Investigations found that Ramzan had an affair with Sojib's wife. Upon learning about the affair, Sojib and his friend Kawsar allegedly plotted and executed the murder and disposed of the body with the help of their accomplices, read the press release.

The three accused were shown arrested in the murder case and were produced before a court today, which sent them to jail.

The body has been sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.