Bodies of two missing tourists recovered in Bandarban

Police have recovered the bodies of two tourists who were swept away by the strong current of the Tain Canal in Alikadam upazila of Bandarban on June 9.

The bodies of Sheikh Jubarul Islam and Smriti were recovered from the canal on separate days. Jubarul's body was found yesterday morning, and Smriti's was recovered from the Amtali Ghat area around 10:30am today, said Mirza Zahid Uddin, officer-in-charge of Alikadam Police Station.

The OC added that Smriti's body will be sent to Bandarban Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Search operations are still underway for missing tour operator Hasan Chowdhury, though the remote and network-deprived terrain has made rescue efforts difficult, the OC said.

According to police, a group of 33 tourists under the travel group "Tour Expert," led by female tour operator Barsha, arrived in Alikadam on June 9. Hasan Chowdhury was the co-coordinator and Siddhartha Tenchongya was their local guide. The tourists had planned to trek Christong Hill in Alikadam and Leman Liblu and Saka Hafong peaks in Thanchi.

The team was split into two groups—one of 22 and another of 11. Three members of the larger group—Sheikh Jubarul Islam, Smriti, and tour operator Hasan Chowdhury—were swept away by the canal's strong current.