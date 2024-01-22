Bodies of twins recovered from pond

The bodies of four-year-old twin brothers were recovered from a pond in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar last morning.

The deceased were identified as Radian Ahmad and Raihan Ahmad, sons of Bachchu Mia and Rima Begum from Uttarbhag village in the upazila.

The deceased's uncle Badsha Mia said, "At around 4:00am, Bachchu Mia woke to find that his children weren't in the house. As he got out to look for them, he found them floating in the pond…"

After their bodies were recovered, family members took them to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead, said Ishaq Chowdhury Imran, former chairman of Baramchal Union Parishad,

Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station, confirmed the deaths of the two children and said the matter was being investigated.