Bodies of father and daughter recovered after drowning in Dhaleshwari river

The bodies of a father and his 11-year-old daughter were recovered from the Dhaleshwari river in Manikganj this morning, 25 hours after they went missing.

Md Istiaq Hossain, station officer of Singair Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, confirmed that locals spotted the bodies floating in the river around 9:00am.

"Upon receiving the information, our team recovered the bodies and handed them over to the family," he said.

The victims were identified as Mohidur Rahman, 50, a businessman from Char Jamalpur village in Singair upazila, and his daughter, Rafa Akhter, a seventh-grader at a local school.

The two had gone missing yesterday around 8:00am while Mohidur was teaching Rafa to swim near Barahirchar Kheyaghat area in the Sadar upazila, reports our Manikganj correspondent.

According to fire service officials, Rafa was using a plastic bottle as a flotation device, but when the bottle's cap opened, it filled with water, causing her to sink. Mohidur also drowned while attempting to save his daughter.

Rescue efforts were initiated by the Singair Fire Service, with a diving team from Aricha River Fire Station joining the search.

However, operations were suspended last night and resumed this morning.