BNP calls train fire 'sabotage', demands UN probe

The opposition BNP today demanded a UN-supervised investigation on the Benapole Express fire that killed at least 4 persons in the capital's Golapbagh last night.

In a statement issued at 12:30am, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi expressed concern over the "heartbreaking incident of casualties due to arson by miscreants on the Benapole Express train headed from Benapole to Dhaka".

"There is no doubt that the Benapole Express train fire was an act of sabotage, leading to the loss of life," said Rizvi in a statement.

He termed it an "inhuman brutal atrocity against humanity".

At least four people, including two children, were killed and several others were injured in the incident.

Rizvi said that the incident was "pre-planned" and called for the immediate arrest and punishment of the "perpetrators involved".