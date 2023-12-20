Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 20, 2023 08:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 20, 2023 08:23 PM

Accidents & Fires

Biker, pillion rider killed in Noagaon road accident

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 20, 2023 08:22 PM

A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were killed in a road accident in Naogaon's Niamatpur today.

The deceased persons are Parvez Ahmed, 19, of Tagroil village in Niamatpur and Md Habib 20, of Chapainawabganj Sadar.

Kawsar Alam, the inspector (Investigation) of Niamatpur police station, said the accident happened as the duo was heading towards Tagroil village around noon riding on a motorcycle. Around 12:30pm their motorbike collided with a pickup van near the destination, leaving Habib dead on the spot.

Parvez succumbed to his injuries at the local health complex.

