Biker, pedestrian killed in Jashore road crash

Our Correspondent, Benapole
Tue Jun 18, 2024 11:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 11:09 PM

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian died in a road crash in Bankra village of Jashore's Jhikargacha upazila this afternoon.

The victims were Raju Hossain, 26, of Baro Khalsi village of the upazila, and Sahirunnessa, 70, of Bankra Mukundapur village.

Quoting locals, police said Raju, who recently returned home from Malaysia, was going to Bankra Bazar on a bike with his friend Raihan Hossain.

Raju who drove the motorcycle at speed hit Sahirunnessa around 2:30pm, killing her on the spot. Raju, who was critically injured in the incident, died on the way to a hospital.

His injured friend Raihan was undergoing treatment at Jashore General Hospital, said police.

