Biker killed, pillion rider injured in Kurigram road accident

A biker was killed and his pillion rider injured after a vehicle hit their motorcycle in Kurigram's Nageshwari upazila last night.

The deceased was identified as Taibul Islam, 25, of the upazila's Majher Char area. The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

Locals said the two were heading towards their houses from a local market around 10:00pm.

A vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, hit their bike on Kurigram-Nageshwari road, leaving Taibul dead on the spot and the pillion rider injured critically, they said.

Nageshwari Police Station's Sub-Inspector Mokbul Hossain confirmed the incident, saying that legal action will be taken upon investigation.

The injured is now undergoing treatment at Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, SI Mokbul added.