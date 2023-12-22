Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 22, 2023 08:49 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 22, 2023 08:51 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Biker killed after being hit by truck in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 22, 2023 08:49 PM Last update on: Fri Dec 22, 2023 08:51 PM

A motorcyclist was killed after a cement truck hit his bike in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila today.

Rubel Mia, 27, of Palerpara village of Gazipur's Sadar used to work in an electrical cable manufacturing factory in Sreepur, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ashraful Alam Talukder, sub-inspector of of Sreepur Police Station, said the accident took place in Taikarchala area 2:00pm today.

Mohammad Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, said police recovered the body from the spot and also the truck but its driver and helper fled the scene.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঋণ অনিয়ম
|অর্থনীতি

২০০৮ সাল থেকে ঋণ অনিয়মে ৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ: সিপিডি

সিপিডি বলছে, খেলাপি ঋণ (এনপিএল) এখনো অনিয়ন্ত্রিত। এটি আর্থিক খাতের জন্য হুমকি। সুশাসন ও সংস্কারের অভাবে দেশের ব্যাংকিং খাত ধারাবাহিকভাবে দুর্বল হয়ে পড়ছে।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

সার্চ ফর দা অপজিশন!

১৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification