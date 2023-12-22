Biker killed after being hit by truck in Gazipur

A motorcyclist was killed after a cement truck hit his bike in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila today.

Rubel Mia, 27, of Palerpara village of Gazipur's Sadar used to work in an electrical cable manufacturing factory in Sreepur, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting police.

Ashraful Alam Talukder, sub-inspector of of Sreepur Police Station, said the accident took place in Taikarchala area 2:00pm today.

Mohammad Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, said police recovered the body from the spot and also the truck but its driver and helper fled the scene.