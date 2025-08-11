Biker dies as motorcycle hits pillar under Pallabi metro station

A 26-year-old man died early today after his motorcycle hit a pillar beneath the Pallabi Metrorail Station in Dhaka.

The deceased, Emon Molla, a resident of Mirpur's Alubdi area who worked in event management, was returning home from work when the accident occurred, said Md Alauddin, sub-inspector of Pallabi Police Station.

According to Emon's family, the crash happened around midnight as he tried to avoid a pedestrian. His cousin, Md Aslam Matbar, who took him to hospital, said Emon lost control of the motorcycle and hit the pillar.

Locals initially rushed him to Islamia Hospital, from where he was referred to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Agargaon. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at approximately 2:00am, the sub-inspector said.

Following the family's request, the body was handed over without an autopsy, he added.