Biker dies after crashing into road divider

A 25-year-old man was killed yesterday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a road divider on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Sreenagar upazila.

The victim, Mohammad Siam, son of Ali Akbar from Hatupara village in Madaripur, was reportedly returning to his Bangshal home in Dhaka after visiting Mawa Ghat the previous night.

According to Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer of Sreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence, the accident occurred around 6:30am in Ompara on the Dhaka-bound lane of the expressway. Siam is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle.

Fire service personnel recovered his body from the scene and handed it over to Hashara Highway Police.

Mohammad Abu Naim Siddiqui, OC of Hashara Highway Police Station, said excessive speed was the likely cause of the crash, adding that Siam died instantly after falling onto the road.