Bhashan Char: 3-year-old dies in Rohingya camp fire

Four more children in critical condition

At least one person was killed and eight others, including four children, were injured as a fire broke out due to a gas cylinder leak at a Rohingya camp in Noakhali's Bhashan Char yesterday.

Russell, 3, son of Azizul Haque, died in the evening after being taken to the CMCH burn unit, said Mustafa Kamal, assistant sub-inspector of Noakhali District Special Branch.

The incident took place in cluster-81 of the camp around 8:30am, said Kawsar Alam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Bhasan Char Police Station.

The injured are Mobaswera, 30, her daughter Rashmita, 3, and son Robi Alam, 3, Sohel, 5, brother of deceased Russell, Amena Khatun, 24, her daughter Rushamona, 4, Shafi, 22, and Bashir Ullah, 25.

The injured were first taken to a hospital in Noakhali. Later, five of them were shifted to CMCH.

Bhasan Char Police Station Sub-inspector Nur Hossain said around 8:30am, Safi Alam turned on his gas cylinder to check whether there was gas in it, and suddenly it caught fire. At that time, one of their neighbours was cooking on a gas stove in an adjoining house, resulting in a rapid escalation of the fire.

Dr Hasina Jahan, deputy director of Noakhali General Hospital, said the five children are in critical condition with burns ranging from 52 to 60 percent on various parts of their bodies.