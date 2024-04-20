Bhasantek fire death toll rises to four

Lamia, a seven-year-old who suffered severe burns in a fire that broke out at their house in Dhaka's Bhasantek area on April 12, died yesterday morning.

Having suffered 55 percent burns, she succumbed to her injuries around 6:00am, said Torikul Islam, a resident surgeon at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Earlier, her parents Liton Mia, 48, and Surya Banu, 40, and grandmother Meherunnesa, 70, also died while receiving treatment at the hospital after suffering burn injuries in the incident.

With Lamia's demise, the death toll in the incident rose to four.

Lamia's two siblings -- Liza, 18, and Sujon, 9, -- are currently being treated at the hospital. Their condition is also critical.a