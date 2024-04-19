Bhasantek fire: 7-year-old dies after parents, grandmother

After the deaths of her parents and grandmother, 7-year-old Lamia, who suffered severe burns in a fire at their house in Dhaka's Bhasantek area on April 12, died at a Dhaka hospital this morning.

She breathed her last around 6:00am at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Torikul Islam, a resident surgeon at the burn institute.

She had burns on 55 percent of her body, he said.

The death toll in the fire incident has now risen to four.

Earlier, her father Liton Mia, 48, mother Surya Banu, 40, and grandmother Meherunnesa, 70, died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Six members of the family were injured after the fire broke out on the ground floor of the house in Natun Bazar Culvert Road area around 4:00am on April 12.

Lamia's two siblings -- Liza, 18, and Sujon, 9 -- are still being treated at the hospital. Liza suffered 30 percent burns and Sujon 43 percent.

Quoting the victims, their neighbour Moyna Begum said that early in the morning, Liton lit a mosquito coil, which led to the fire. All other members of the family were asleep at that time.

The family members suspected gas accumulated from a leak in the cooking cylinder caused the fire.