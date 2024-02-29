Bhasan char cylinder blast: 6-year-old becomes fourth victim

A six-year-old boy died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) yesterday after suffering burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a Rohingya camp in Noakhali's Bhasan Char.

The victim Sohel had 52 percent burns, said Rafique Uddin Ahmed, head of Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit at CMCH.

He said the death toll from the fire incident now stands at four. All the victims are children aged six or below.

Three other victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the health condition of one of them, a child who is in ICU, is critical, he added.

On Saturday, nine people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a Rohingya camp in Bhashan Char. Of them, seven were taken to CMCH for treatment where Russel, 3, succumbed to his injuries on that day, said police.

Mubashshera, 4, and Robi Alam, 5, breathed their last on Monday at the hospital.