Bhasan char cylinder blast: 4-year-old becomes fifth victim

A four-year-old girl died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday night after suffering burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a Rohingya camp in Noakhali's Bhasan Char on Saturday.

The victim, Rashmina, was undergoing treatment for burn injuries in her respiratory tract at the pediatric ICU at CMCH, said Rafique Uddin Ahmed, head of the burn and plastic surgery unit at CMCH.

He said the death toll from the fire incident now stands at five. All the victims are children aged six or below.

Two other victims are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

On Saturday, nine people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a Rohingya camp in Bhashan Char. Of them, seven were taken to CMCH for treatment, where Russel, 3, succumbed to his injuries on that day, said police.

Mubashshera, 4, and Robi Alam, 5, breathed their last on Monday at the hospital.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Sohel died on Wednesday morning.